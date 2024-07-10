Stake sale: Glenmark Pharma to offload 7.84% stake in Glenmark Life Science through OFS
Glenmark Pharma board has approved the sale of a 7.84 per cent stake, which is equivalent to 96,09,571 equity shares, in Glenmark Life Sciences, the company said in an exchange filing on June 10. The stake will be sold through the stock exchanges using an offer for sale (OFS).
(This is a developing story)
