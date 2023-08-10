Stake sale reports speculative: Cipla’s Hamied

New Delhi: Yusuf Khwaja Hamied, chairman of Cipla, called all reports of stake sales by the promoters as “speculative". “I would like to inform you as the chairman of Cipla, that all the news that you are hearing is speculative and all the clarifications for this have been made to the stock exchange... And whatever information given to the stock exchange is in the public domain and is public knowledge," said the chairman during the 87th Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

