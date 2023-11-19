Stakeboat's second fund eyes control-oriented deals, scaled up firms
Stakeboat Capital's second fund will focus on control oriented deals, with 40% of transactions executed independently or in collaboration with investors.
New Delhi: Mid-market private equity firm Stakeboat Capital, which recently marked the final close of its second fund with oversubscription, is likely to see a shift towards more control oriented deals through its new vehicle, besides ticket size going up and also considering change in criteria to choose target firms.