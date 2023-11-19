comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Stakeboat's second fund eyes control-oriented deals, scaled up firms
Back Back

Stakeboat's second fund eyes control-oriented deals, scaled up firms

 Debjyoti Roy

Stakeboat Capital's second fund will focus on control oriented deals, with 40% of transactions executed independently or in collaboration with investors.

Chandrasekar Kandasamy, managing partner at StakeboatPremium
Chandrasekar Kandasamy, managing partner at Stakeboat

New Delhi: Mid-market private equity firm Stakeboat Capital, which recently marked the final close of its second fund with oversubscription, is likely to see a shift towards more control oriented deals through its new vehicle, besides ticket size going up and also considering change in criteria to choose target firms.

The homegrown PE fund which had struck most of the deals with a co-investment focussed strategy is now looking actively at control oriented deals on their own or with its limited partners (LPs), a top fund executive said.

“In Fund I, due to the relatively modest size of our fund, all our transactions operated under the co-control model. In our Fund II, we anticipate a shift, with approximately 40% of our transactions now following a control strategy executed independently or in collaboration with our investors," said Chandrasekar Kandasamy, managing partner at Stakeboat.

The fund, as per Kandasamy, will write bigger cheques given the larger corpus of this latest vehicle.

“This transition is accompanied by an expansion in deal sizes, with Fund II transactions ranging from 50-300 crore, an increase from the 15-50 crore range observed in Fund I," he said.

The fund managers will now primarily look at more matured, scalable companies with a focus towards profitability as a key factor for evaluation of a company. “We are now focusing on entities with revenues ranging from 80-100 crore and a prerequisite of profitability," Kandasamy said.

The PE fund, however, has decided to evaluate more sub-sectors within its three core areas of investment. The fund has mostly dealt with investments in healthcare, industrials and manufacturing, and B2B. “Within these three large sectors, we have identified more than 70 distinct sub sectors where we will pursue potential opportunities."

Within the healthcare sector, the fund is likely to bet on multi-specialty or single-specialty areas, equipment and consumables, information technology, wellness, diagnostics, analytics, and other allied services. In B2B space, it would be looking at niche IT services, knowledge process outsourcing (KPOs), software products and subscription-based services, among others.

The fund will now be working closely with the founders on various aspects of the business. It will engage in facilitating transformation through professional management, implementation of robust processes and systems, focus on technology integration, and strategic add-on acquisitions.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 12:09 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App