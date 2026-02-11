‘Stakes are high…': Google offers exit packages to certain employees — Here's what report says

US-based global search engine giant, Google, is offering some of its employees exit packages in an effort to make them voluntarily quit the company amid its plans to move to a stronger position as part of its long-term strategy, reported the news portal Business Insider on 10 February 2026.

According to the news portal's report, Google's chief business officer Philipp Schindler sent an email to the company staff on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, stating that Google employees on certain teams within the global business organisation (GBO) are likely to exit the company with a severance package.

“We're starting the year in a strong position thanks to everything you accomplished in 2025,” said Schindler in the memo cited in the news report. “But the game is dynamic, the pace is electric, and the stakes are high.”

What's in focus next? Chief business officer Philipp Schindler also mentioned that every employee in Google's GBO team needs to be “all in” on the company's mission to embrace “AI to have even greater impact,” according to the memo cited in the news report.

He said that the company is offering the voluntary exit packages to its employees who are not “enjoying the pace we need to operate in” or who are “ready to move on from Google.”

According to the news portal's report, the exits are set to affect certain roles within the GBO teams in the United States, people working on solutions teams, sales, corporate development, and others.

“While all GBO functions are essential to our long-term strategy, we've decided not to offer VEP for these particular roles to limit as much disruption to our customers as possible,” said Schindler, cited in the news report.

Google has also made similar offers before to its employees over the last one year, offering to buy out some US-based employees amid the company's crackdown on its new return-to-office mandate.

Livemint could not independently verify the news. An update will be added if Google issues a statement.

Google fired 100 employees? According to a CNBC report from October 2025, Google reportedly laid off 100 employees working in design-related roles as part of the company's wider move towards an artificial intelligence (AI) goal.

Citing internal documents, the news portal reported that the layoffs affected employees working in “quantitative user experience research” and “platform and service experience” teams, and the employees were notified via email.