StanChart lifts annual profit outlook, sets new $1 billion share buyback2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Standard Chartered PLC has upgraded its annual profit forecast and announced a $1 billion share buyback following a strong first-half performance.
Standard Chartered PLC upgraded its annual profit forecast on Friday and set a new $1 billion share buyback after a strong first-half performance, as rising rates and a record financial markets business propelled the lender's margins.
