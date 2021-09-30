Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Stanchart partners FinLync to push API adoption by corporate treasury teams

Stanchart partners FinLync to push API adoption by corporate treasury teams

The move by Standard Chartered and FinLync is expected to make decisions faster, more frequently and based on more-precise information, all of which provide an edge over their competition without the substantial time and financial investments typically required in such integration projects.
1 min read . 02:24 PM IST Livemint

  • The partnership of Standard Chartered and FinLync is expected to enable corporate treasury and finance teams to rapidly and easily connect to the latter’s application programming interface offerings

MUMBAI : FinLync, a global fintech company, and Standard Chartered on Thursday announced their partnership to enable corporate treasury and finance teams to rapidly and easily connect to the latter’s application programming interface (API) offerings.

This will allow corporates to make decisions faster, more frequently and based on more-precise information, all of which provide an edge over their competition without the substantial time and financial investments typically required in such integration projects, it said.

According to a statement, this partnership reflects FinLync’s role as the market leader in bank API connectivity, and Standard Chartered’s commitment to developing API offerings that provide corporate treasurers with 24x7 access to critical information for improved control and visibility.

“Beyond the building of APIs, we recognize the need to take the next step in ensuring that corporates can access these solutions in a fast, secure and easy-to-use manner, to fully deliver the benefits of this seamless connection," said Philip Panaino, global head of cash management at Standard Chartered.

“We are excited to work with FinLync, the leading authority in bank API connectivity, and believe this partnership will help our clients rapidly unlock more value from the market-leading APIs we develop for the corporate finance industry."

Phillip Klein, co-founder and CEO of FinLync said that in response to market need, many financial institutions are actively building bank APIs today that can drive efficiencies into a myriad of functions for corporates.

“To get value from bank APIs, companies must connect them to their end solution, usually an ERP. Building these connections from scratch is a lengthy and costly process that can take months or years for just a single API. FinLync turns this previously complex connectivity challenge into a simple plug-and-play process," said Klein.

