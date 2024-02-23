 StanChart announces $1 billion buyback after Q4 results beat market estimates | Mint
StanChart announces $1 billion buyback after Q4 results beat market estimates

 Livemint ( with inputs from Bloomberg )

Standard Chartered Plc pledged to hand back more money to shareholders as it outlined efforts to improve returns and reduce complexity at the emerging markets-focused lender.

Standard Chartered Plc Photographer: Santosh Verma/Bloomberg News.Premium
Standard Chartered Plc has committed to returning additional funds to its shareholders while outlining initiatives to enhance returns and streamline operations at the emerging markets-centered bank

With fourth-quarter profits surpassing analyst predictions, the London-based institution announced plans to initiate a new $1 billion share buyback program. The "Fit for Growth" initiative is projected to yield approximately $1.5 billion in expense reductions over the forthcoming three years. However, it is expected to incur a corresponding sum in costs due to the implementation of permanent organizational adjustments.

(This is a developing story)

Published: 23 Feb 2024, 07:23 PM IST
