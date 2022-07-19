Standard Chartered Bank, EaseMyTrip launch co-branded credit card

Cardholders can earn accelerated reward points on flight, hotel bookings at standalone airlines and hotel websites and apps. Reward points earned can be redeemed on the rewards catalogue of Standard Chartered Bank, across multiple brands including EaseMyTrip
MUMBAI: Standard Chartered Bank on Tuesday launched a co-branded credit card with online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.
The credit card provides a flat 20% instant discount on domestic and international hotel bookings; a flat 10% instant discount on domestic and international flight bookings on EaseMyTrip website or mobile application, as per a statement.
Cardholders can earn accelerated reward points on flight, hotel bookings at standalone airlines and hotel websites and apps. Reward points earned can be redeemed on the rewards catalogue of Standard Chartered Bank, across multiple brands including EaseMyTrip, it said.
Cardholders will also have access to instant discount benefits on flights and hotels throughout the year on the EaseMyTrip website and mobile application and will get one domestic lounge access per calendar quarter and two international lounge accesses per year.
Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “At EaseMyTrip, our emphasis is to build a travel ecosystem where customers are always at the benefiting end. While we do so, our focus remains on exploring partnerships that interest our customers and attract them towards multi-promotional offers allowing them to have experiential travel with us."
According to Vinay Misra, head of credit cards and unsecured lending in India at Standard Chartered Bank, “As the travel and hospitality sector is witnessing increasing demand once again, we believe this credit card is coming at the right time for clients looking at resuming their travel and earning discounts too."