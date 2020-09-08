Standard Chartered fined 100 crore for violating forex norms

The case dates back to about 13 years ago when Tamilnad Mercantile transferred 46,862 shares to overseas investors, including GHI Ltd, Swiss Re Investors, FI Investments and Cuna Group, without seeking permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to the order. Some of those shares were then transferred to Sub-Continental Equities Ltd, an affiliate of Standard Chartered in April 2008, without RBI’s permission, it said.