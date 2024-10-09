Standard Chartered India and South Asia CEO Zarin Daruwala to retire on April 1

Standard Chartered will provide an update on Daruwala's successor 'in due course,' it said in a statement.

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Standard Chartered's India and South Asia CEO Zarin Daruwala will retire on April 1, 2025, the lender said on Wednesday.

Standard Chartered will provide an update on Daruwala's successor "in due course," it said in a statement.

"Zarin, who has had a banking career spanning more than 35 years, joined the Bank in 2016 as CEO of Standard Chartered, India. Her leadership of the franchise has helped make India one of the largest markets for the Group, with a strategic emphasis on cross-border solutions in Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) and wealth and affluent in Wealth & Retail Banking (WRB), with a strong risk and compliance culture," said Standard Chartered in a release.

Her leadership of the franchise has helped make India one of the largest markets for the group, with a strategic emphasis on cross-border solutions in corporate, investment banking and wealth and affluent in wealth and retail banking, Standard Chartered said.

“I would like to thank Zarin for her contribution to India and South Asia’s growth, on the ground and as part of our cross-border network. With her focus on execution and investments in technology, Zarin has overseen a remarkable turnaround of the India business. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours,” said Sunil Kaushal, Co-Head of Corporate & Investment Banking and CEO, ASEAN and South Asia.

“I would like to thank Standard Chartered for giving me the opportunity to lead a brand that has a rich legacy and association with India and South Asia. If India today is amongst the top markets for Standard Chartered, the credit goes to the team and colleagues, and I am thankful for their unstinting support and collaboration,” said Zarin Daruwala.

Standard Chartered India operates through a network of 100 branches across 43 cities. Its main business divisions include Corporate and Investment Banking, as well as Wealth and Retail Banking. Standard Chartered PLC is publicly listed on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

 

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 04:10 PM IST
