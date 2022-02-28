MUMBAI : Standard Chartered Bank India, on Monday, announced the appointment of Saurabh Jain as its new head of wealth management, effective 1 March.

Jain, the bank said, will take over from Samrat Khosla, who will move to a new role within the bank. Jain joined Standard Chartered Securities (India) Ltd as its chief executive in October 2019, and later went on to be the head of deposit products and client acquisition , a position he held before this current appointment.

“He brings to the role a rich experience gained over 20 years in wealth management, private banking and retail banking products and distribution. He has held various senior roles in Citibank India and HDFC Bank prior to joining Standard Chartered Bank," the statement said.

Jain, a commerce graduate from St Xavier’s College, Calcutta, is also a Chartered Accountant. In his new role he will report to Kusal Roy, head of consumer, private and business banking, India and Eugene Puar, head of wealth management for ASEAN, South Asia, and Singapore.

