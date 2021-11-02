Standard Chartered launches sign language service for hearing impaired

Currently, the lender has trained 13 frontline employees who will be placed in designated branches across five cities, namely, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai for offering this service in Indian sign language. However, if a hearing-impaired priority segment client were to walk into any other branch without a similarly trained employee, the branch team would be able to arrange an engagement with a trained employee through a video call, it said.

The bank said it is also working on making product offering videos in sign language for savings account, term deposits, credit card, wealth offerings and loans, to enable hearing impaired clients get a better understanding of these products. Also, on the anvil is a central video helpline to cater to servicing of all such clients in the Indian sign language.

“Additionally, to highlight Standard Chartered’s commitment towards disability inclusion and create awareness, the Bank plans to light up in purple, six office premises in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurgaon on 2 November 2021," it said.

Nakul Jain, managing director (affluent clients and deposits), Standard Chartered Bank, India said, “The launch of our special proposition for hearing impaired priority clients is a first step in our journey towards building an inclusive organization. While there is still a long way to go, this initiative is an affirmation of our commitment to increasing accessibility and dissolving barriers for our differently abled clients."

