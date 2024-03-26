Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Standard Chartered set to exit CDSL with 7.18% stake sale

Standard Chartered set to exit CDSL with 7.18% stake sale

Mayur Bhalerao

  • The bank will offload 7.5 million shares at 1,672 each, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The total deal value is estimated to be up to $151 million. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Standard Chartered Bank is set to exit its investment in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) by selling its entire stake through a block deal. The bank will offload 7.5 million shares, representing a 7.18% stake in CDSL, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The total deal value is estimated to be up to $151 million. Standard Chartered is offering the shares at a floor price of 1,672 each, which is a discount of 6.5% from CDSL's closing price of 1,788.90 on the NSE on Tuesday.

JP Morgan India Private Limited is reportedly managing the sale process for Standard Chartered. An email sent to a CDSL spokesperson wasn’t answered immediately.

The development comes at a time when CDSL has delivered impressive returns to its investors. Over the past year, the stock has surged by a whopping 90.25%, significantly outperforming the Nifty Smallcap 250 index, which has returned 62.7% over the same period.

Indian capital markets are well-positioned for growth due to the country's strong economic potential and stable political and macroeconomic environment, which benefits CDSL, according to a JM Financial report from 7 February. "However, we believe the stock remains fairly valued at current valuations of 44x/40x FY25/26E P/E," the report said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mayur Bhalerao

"Mayur spearheads data-driven reporting on IPOs for Mint. He also covers market trends, and corporate announcements to ensure comprehensive coverage of the financial landscape. Mayur believes in harnessing the power of Bloomberg Terminal and Capital Line to extract and disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond. disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond."
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.