Standard Chartered starts search for next chair after Jose Vinals
Standard Chartered is in the early stages of a search for its next chair as the emerging markets-focused bank prepares for the departure of Jose Vinals, who’s entering his eighth year in the role
Standard Chartered Plc is in the early stages of a search for its next chair as the emerging markets-focused bank prepares for the departure of Jose Vinals, who’s entering his eighth year in the role.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message