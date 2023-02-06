After Credit Suisse and Citigroup, Standard Chartered stops accepting Adani bonds as collateral: Report
- StanChart stops accepting Adani bonds as collateral: The move follows similar actions by Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm and Credit Suisse Group AG
Standard Chartered Plc. has stopped accepting bonds of Adani Group firms as collateral on margin loans, ET Now television channel reported, without saying where it got the information.
