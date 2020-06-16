Promoter shareholder of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Standard Life Investments Ltd has decided to offload 2.82% of their stake via an offer-for-sale (OFS), the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

HDFC AMC which manages nearly ₹3.2 trillion in assets has HDFC Ltd and Standard Life as part of the promoter group and hold 79.67% stake on NSE. This stake reduction is to comply with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) minimum public float requirement. Sebi norms mandate that promoter group should not have more than 75% holding in the company.

"HDFC does not want to reduce their stake but Standard Life has been reducing their stake in parts as part of their global strategy. This way the promoter group will be able to bring their holding to 75%," said a person familiar with the matter.

"Standard Life Aberdeen has been monetising it's investments in India as part of its plans at the parent level to shore up capital reserves in its home markets. The investments in joint venture with HDFC have been very profitable for them and hence these are some of the assets that they have been monetising," said a second person aware of the stake sale plans.

Standard life is selling 6,000,000 equity shares at a floor price of ₹2362 at a considerable discount to its closing price on Tuesday which stood at ₹2535 on NSE. The OFS opens tomorrow for non-retail segment and on 18 June for retail investors.

Base deal size stands at ₹1417.2 crore. Oversubscription option will entail sale of an additional 2.82% stake which would take the total deal size to ₹2834.40 crore. If the OFS is oversubscribed it would bring down Standard Life's stake in HDFC to 21.3% else the stake reduces to 24.1%.

Standard Life currently holds 26.89% stake in HDFC. Standard life had offload 2.23% stake in the fund house on December 4-5 last year via an OFS. The floor price for the sale was set at ₹3,170 per equity share. And fetched the promoter over ₹1,500 crore.

Swaraj Singh Dhanjal contributed to the story

