MUMBAI : Standard Life Investments Ltd will sell up to 5% of its stake in mutual fund manager HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd, through a block deal for as much as $411 million or Rs3,042 crore, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

Standard Life is offering a total of 10.6 million shares in the secondary trade at a floor price of Rs2,870 apiece, a discount of 6.65% to the closing price of Rs3,074.35 on Tuesday, deal terms show.

Standard Life currently holds a 21.23% stake in the asset management company.

Investment bank JP Morgan is advising Standard Life on the secondary share sale.

Standard Life had sold a 5.64% stake in HDFC AMC in June 2020.

