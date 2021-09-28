Standard Life to sell 5% stake in HDFC AMC through block deal for $411 million

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Standard Life Investments Ltd will sell up to 5% of its stake in mutual fund manager HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd, through a block deal for as much as $411 million or Rs3,042 crore, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

Standard Life is offering a total of 10.6 million shares in the secondary trade at a floor price of Rs2,870 apiece, a discount of 6.65% to the closing price of Rs3,074.35 on Tuesday, deal terms show.

Standard Life is offering a total of 10.6 million shares in the secondary trade at a floor price of Rs2,870 apiece, a discount of 6.65% to the closing price of Rs3,074.35 on Tuesday, deal terms show.

Standard Life currently holds a 21.23% stake in the asset management company.

Investment bank JP Morgan is advising Standard Life on the secondary share sale.