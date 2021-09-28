Standard Life to sell 5% stake in HDFC AMC through block deal for $411 million

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Standard Life is offering a total of 10.6 million shares in the secondary trade at a floor price of Rs2,870 apiece, a discount of 6.65% to the closing price of Rs3,074.35 on Tuesday
MUMBAI :
Standard Life Investments Ltd will sell up to 5% of its stake in mutual fund manager HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd, through a block deal for as much as $411 million or Rs3,042 crore, according to deal terms seen by Mint.
Standard Life is offering a total of 10.6 million shares in the secondary trade at a floor price of Rs2,870 apiece, a discount of 6.65% to the closing price of Rs3,074.35 on Tuesday, deal terms show.