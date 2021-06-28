Standard Life to sell HDFC Life shares worth $621 mn in block deal

In 2019 too Standard Life pared its stake in HDFC Life through a number of transactions. In October 2019, Standard Life sold 4.96% stake to a clutch of institutional investors at Rs575.15 apiece to mop up Rs5,750 crore, while in August 2019 it sold 3.2% in HDFC Life via block deals and in March 2019 it had divested 4.93% stake in the life insurer to raise about Rs3,600 crore.

