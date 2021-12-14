Stanlow Terminals to invest in developing UK’s largest biofuels storage facility

Michael Gaynon, Stanlow Terminals chief executive officer said, “The energy industry is changing. As the world comes together to develop innovative ways of generating sustainable energy, the supporting storage and transportation infrastructure needs to evolve. We’re primed to lead the national charge and create the UK’s first sustainable energy hub. Utilising our strong geographical position, and experience in the energy sector, we are providing solutions based on the ability to safely handle energy products to meet the needs of society’s net zero goal."