Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Stanza Living offers ESOPs to over 800 employees

Stanza Living offers ESOPs to over 800 employees

Premium
The company was launched in 2017 and since then, it has scaled from 100 beds to close to 65,000 beds across 16 cities.
1 min read . 04:26 PM IST Livemint

  • The company also announced that it has allocated 35 crore towards the initiative
  • The initiative will include employees across its network, including corporate teams and ground-operations staff

Co-living operator Stanza Living would be offering ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans) to its over 800 employees. The company also announced that it has allocated 35 crore towards it. 

Co-living operator Stanza Living would be offering ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans) to its over 800 employees. The company also announced that it has allocated 35 crore towards it. 

The initiative will include employees across its network, including corporate teams and ground-operations staff. 

The initiative will include employees across its network, including corporate teams and ground-operations staff. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Anindya Dutta, managing director and co-founder of Stanza Living, said, "Over the past few years, we have established ourselves as the leading player in the managed accommodation sector. As we grow, we want to recognise and reward every employee across the organization who has contributed to our journey."

A company release issued on Thursday also noted that Stanza Living plans to create an ESOP-linked rewards and recognitions programme from the pool.

“We are establishing a tradition of recognising exemplary employees for their hardwork and commitment through a top-up ESOP plan, beyond their compensation increments," Dutta said.

"With the additional allocation, they will have the opportunity to strengthen their shareholding in the company and continue growing with us," he added.

The company was launched in 2017 and since then, it has scaled from 100 beds to close to 65,000 beds across 16 cities.

The company is backed by marquee global investors like Equity International, Alpha Wave Incubation, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia India, Matrix, Accel Partners and Alteria Capital. Last year, it raised over $170 million in capital.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

FMCG earnings don’t paint a pretty picture of the economy

Premium

Covaxin ramp-up essential to meet India’s vax targets

Premium

Organ transplant is costly, but insurance can help

Premium

E-commerce on a blue-collar hiring boom as festivals draw near

"Despite the headwinds of the pandemic, the company continued to hold course and grow a portfolio of business vertials, including student housing, coliving for working professionals, third-party hostel facility management and more," Stanza Living said in the press release.

The co-living segment was hard hit due to the pandemic because of the closure of educational institutions and adoption of work from home policy by corporates.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!