Star Air announces direct flights from Jamnagar to Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Star Air is celebrating the launch of its new air route by announcing an introductory starting fare at ₹3,699

Passengers can now fly between Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Star Air from tomorrow, 26 August 2021. “Only 2 days to go, & soon we shall fly high to meet the sky! Introducing direct flights between Jamnagar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad from 26th August," Star Air tweeted. Along with connecting the metro cities of Bengaluru and Jamnagar, Star Air is introducing direct flights from Jamnagar to Bengaluru and Hyderabad from 26th August 2021 as well.

Star Air is celebrating the launch of its new air route by announcing an introductory starting fare at ₹3,699.

The flights will be operated every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our new route between Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru will not only save our customers time but also increase convenience. We are dedicated to providing the best aviation services at the most reasonable prices. Star Air is proud to operate the first direct flight between these cities and achieve stellar travel connectivity," said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman - Star Air, ANI reported.

Currently, it offers scheduled flight services to 13 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat and Tirupati.

