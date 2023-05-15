NEW DELHI : Star Air, operated by Bengaluru-based Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, is raising its stake in Indian aviation with the launch of business class seating on its flights, which is considered unprecedented among regional carriers. It is also expanding its connectivity from major Indian metropolitan cities.

It has included an Embraer E175 to strengthen its fleet of five aircraft by two, and plans to add another pair of the aircraft in 2023. E175 features 12 business class and 64 economy seats, which will enhance the choices of its passengers.

Unlike turboprop airplanes such as the ATR, the Embraer E145 and E175 are jet engine-powered. The company claims to offer better passenger comfort on slightly longer flights.

“We are connecting slightly longer routes which is the best connected by air—that’s one edge we have over turboprop aircraft. Although costs are higher (to ATR), passenger comfort will be better and reliability is higher," said chief executive officer Simran Singh Tiwana in an interview.

Star Air backed by the Sanjay Ghodawat group launched its operation in 2019.

“Our positioning has always been a premium product at an affordable rate. It’s a message we are still sending out. We are not going to be over expensive and will offer something more for which the passenger will be willing pay a little bit more," Tiwana added.

The airline has five owned aircraft including Embraer 145 and has opted for a leasing the next four Embraer E175s. “A series of decisions has worked for us, such as deciding to own the initial five planes. It helped us during the covid-19 phase, considering that owing an aircraft and operating leased aircraft are two different ballgames," he added.

Although the government’s regional connectivity scheme (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) has helped startup airlines to start regional operation, infrastructure at small airports is a challenge that has hit both flight operations and efficiency, he added. “Main challenges are operating to tier-2,3 airports, which have environmental issues, lot of bird activity and at times there are wild animals on the runway, leading to delays. There are issues with the instrumentation system on the runways." Despite challenges, there’s a case for a successful airline, he added. “It is possible to have successful regional airlines in India, as the sector is untapped. In five years you will see 5X rise in regional travel, if you bid for the right network and play your cards well."

The ongoing developments related to insolvency proceedings of Go First has naturally impacted the aviation ecosystem and Star Air will have to wait for another 1-2 months for its business class seats to be available on all online ticket booking platforms as those are largely busy in issues related to Go First refunds. For now, Star Air business class is largely available on its website and via its call centres.

“Go Air is doing a good job to protect itself and its employees. The NCLT ruling..it will not be pleasing for lot of lessors. That’s a challenge that Indian aviation will face on an international level some rulings will hurt some lessors," Tiwana said.

The airline is optimistic that a E145 aircraft can compete with even a narrow-body aircraft on shorter routes and it plans to expand further on metro routes with a 20% presence by end of the year.

“We will double our number of passengers this year in this financial year as compared to last year. Anything above six hours in train will make sense for travel by air," Tiwana said.