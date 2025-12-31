Star Air targets ₹1,100 crore turnover in FY26, bets big on regional connectivity

The strategy is supported by a tightly controlled fleet plan. While Star Air’s fleet is largely leased, it does not rely on sale-and-leaseback structures commonly used by India’s largest carriers. The airline purchased its first four aircraft outright, while the rest are taken on dry lease directly from lessors. As it scales toward a fleet of 40–50 aircraft over the next four to five years, it plans to use a mix of operating leases, finance leases and selective purchases, Ghodawat said.