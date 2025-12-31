NEW DELHI: Star Air, owned by Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd, expects revenue to rise to about ₹1,100 crore in FY26—nearly 70% higher than the ₹650 crore recorded last year—as the regional airline scales up operations, expands its fleet and raises fresh capital to double down on India’s smaller cities.
Star Air targets ₹1,100 crore turnover in FY26, bets big on regional connectivity
SummaryThe regional airline is expanding its fleet and network under the UDAN scheme, even as capped fares and time-bound subsidies shape its growth trajectory.
