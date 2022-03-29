OPEN APP
Star Air wins best domestic airline at Wings India 2022
Star Air has recently won the prestigious award for Best Domestic Airline (RCS) by Wings India 2022. Star Air, which launched in 2019, flew the Indian skies to connect travellers across various unconnected routes at affordable rates

Today, it is one of India's fastest-growing regional airlines under the popular RCS-UDAN scheme. Over the course of 3 years of Connecting Real India, Star Air has excelled in accomplishing its goal of enriching the lives of others by fulfilling the common man's dream of flying by launching pioneering routes on city pairs that were never connected before. 

"Winning the award for the Best Domestic Airline (RCS) by Wing India 2022 marks a remarkable achievement for Star Air. I would like to thank our beloved customers for the faith bestowed in us, our team for their dedication and effort towards offering a world-class travel experience. As we look forward to providing our star flyers seamless and stress-free travels, we would also like to thank Wings India 2022 for the recognition," said Sanjay Ghodawat, Founder & Chairman - Star Air. 

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 15 Indian destinations such as Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ghaziabad (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, and Hyderabad. We are also about to begin operations in Nagpur. 

