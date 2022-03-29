Star Air wins best domestic airline at Wings India 2022

"Winning the award for the Best Domestic Airline (RCS) by Wing India 2022 marks a remarkable achievement for Star Air. I would like to thank our beloved customers for the faith bestowed in us, our team for their dedication and effort towards offering a world-class travel experience. As we look forward to providing our star flyers seamless and stress-free travels, we would also like to thank Wings India 2022 for the recognition," said Sanjay Ghodawat, Founder & Chairman - Star Air.

