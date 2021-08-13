"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has unanimously approved a proposal to BuyBack upto 82,48,580 (Eighty Two Lakhs Forty Eight Thousand Five Hundred Eighty Only) fully paid-up equity shares of Re. 1/- each of the company (representing 2% of the total Equity Capital) from all the equity shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis through the 'Tender Offer' route.. at a price of ₹150.. for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹123,72,87,000 (Rupees One Hundred Twenty Three Crores Seventy Two Lakhs and Eighty Seven Thousand only),'' Star Cement said in an exchange filing.