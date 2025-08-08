Star China Banker Bao Fan Leaves Detention After Two Years

China Renaissance Holdings Ltd.’s former chairman and founder, Bao Fan, was released from detention more than two years after he vanished from the public eye due to an investigation by Chinese authorities.

Advertisement

Bao was released recently, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not be named discussing private information. Further details of his legal status weren’t immediately clear.

The Ministry of Public Security didn’t respond to a faxed request for comment. Calls to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection went unanswered on Friday. Caixin earlier reported the news.

A well-known dealmaker for some of China’s top technology firms, Bao was detained in February 2023 amid a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown on the financial sector. In August of that year, the firm said he was still “cooperating” with a probe and he later resigned as chairman and chief executive officer of his firm in February 2024.

China Renaissance said Bao no longer participates in the company’s daily management and operations and declined to comment on his personal matters, according to a statement. Bao didn’t respond to a phone call.

Advertisement

The banker’s fate underscores the risks for businesses in China as President Xi Jinping has tightened control with broad regulatory crackdowns and probes to root out alleged corruption. Hundreds of financial executives and officials have been ensnared over the past few years, while the sector has slashed pay and cut back on perks to comply with Xi’s push for “common prosperity.”

Last month, China blocked a top Wells Fargo & Co. banker from leaving the country as part of a criminal probe, according to authorities.

Bao, a former banker at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, founded China Renaissance in 2005. He made a name for the firm by brokering tough mergers that led to the formation of ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. and food-delivery giant Meituan.

Advertisement

With his sprawling connections, Bao has been privy to information related to the country’s biggest entrepreneurs. His company has advised tech giants including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

China Renaissance has struggled in his absence and seen a slew of departures. It received interest from a Hong Kong-based financial group with a Middle East backer to take over what remains, including its trading license, people familiar said last year. A couple of small Chinese brokerages also showed interest.

Co-founder Xie Yi Jing resigned from the chief executive officer role in November, less than 10 months after assuming the duties from Bao. Bao’s wife, Hui Yin Ching, took over as chair in October.

Andy Maynard, who was head of global equities at China Renaissance, recently joined Deutsche Bank as head of equity execution, Asia Pacific, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg in June.

Advertisement

The firm’s total number of employees has dropped 37% from 2022 to 475 as of the end of 2024, as it posted losses and sliding revenue for three consecutive years.

With assistance from Zheng Wu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.