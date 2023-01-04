Star classification of hotels in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh delayed by 6 months

NEW DELHI: Hospitality body Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has submitted a representation to the tourism ministry explaining concerns faced by hotels over the delay in classification or reclassification of 1, 2 and 3 star hotels in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh
NEW DELHI: Hospitality body Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has submitted a representation to the tourism ministry explaining concerns faced by hotels over the delay in classification or reclassification of 1, 2 and 3 star hotels in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Hospitality body Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has submitted a representation to the tourism ministry explaining concerns faced by hotels over the delay in classification or reclassification of 1, 2 and 3 star hotels in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.
Pending classification, some of the hotels have not been able to renew their licences for past three to six months. Some hotels have not been able to renew their liquor licences as well, the Federation said.
Pending classification, some of the hotels have not been able to renew their licences for past three to six months. Some hotels have not been able to renew their liquor licences as well, the Federation said.
"...having suffered massive losses over the last couple of years of the pandemic, we requested the MoT for an early resolution. Our members in the states of Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have informed us that the classification of 1, 2, and 3 star hotels have been pending for quite some time now," as per the letter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The delay has hit operations at these hotels, it added.
According to industry estimates, India has about 1.5 lakh branded hotel rooms in the country.
The Federation said the delay may be because the process of scrutiny has shifted to the ministry of tourism in Delhi instead of it happening at the state level, like it was done previously.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The association has suggested that the ministry should consider extending the validity of existing classification in the interim to enable the hotels to renew requisite licences for them to continue operations.
“Due to delays in the classification process, the hotels are unable to renew their licences. After facing two tough tourist seasons due to the pandemic, the hospitality sector has been looking forward to some business revival in the current tourist season. However, such long delays and pendency are creating hindrances in hotel operations and affecting business adversely. In the larger interest of tourism and hospitality in the two states, we request the ministry to consider extending the validity of existing classification to enable hotels to renew the requisite licenses,“ said Jaison Chacko, secretary general, FHRAI.
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.