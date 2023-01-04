Star classification of hotels in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh delayed by 6 months

“Due to delays in the classification process, the hotels are unable to renew their licences. After facing two tough tourist seasons due to the pandemic, the hospitality sector has been looking forward to some business revival in the current tourist season. However, such long delays and pendency are creating hindrances in hotel operations and affecting business adversely. In the larger interest of tourism and hospitality in the two states, we request the ministry to consider extending the validity of existing classification to enable hotels to renew the requisite licenses,“ said Jaison Chacko, secretary general, FHRAI.