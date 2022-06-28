Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Star Health, IDFC FIRST Bank announce Bancassurance tie-up

Star Health's tie-up with IDFC First Bank is a step further in making health insurance accessible to all. (Photo: iStock)
12:19 PM IST

  • Under the agreement, Star Health will offer its health insurance products to the bank’s customers using the latter's digital platform and its wide distribution network.

NEW DELHI: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has signed a corporate agency agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank for distribution of its health insurance products.

Under the agreement, Star Health will offer its health insurance products to the bank’s customers using the latter's digital platform and its distribution network.

“Our strategic tie-up with IDFC First Bank is a step further in making health insurance accessible to all. This tie- up will help us reach out to IDFC First’s customers and enable them to financially safeguard themselves from rising healthcare costs," said Anand Roy, managing director, Star Health.

IDFC FIRST Bank has a digital-first approach and serves customers through its net banking platform and a mobile app, which complement its branches, ATMS and loan centres across the country.

“We are pleased to associate with Star Health and Allied Insurance to bring more value-added products and services to our customers. We are truly a customer first bank and therefore our endeavor always is to offer products with low cost and high value for our customers," said Vikas Sharma, Head – Wealth Management & Private Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank.