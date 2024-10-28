Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd announced on Monday, October 28, that the company cleared its Chief Information Security Officer of any alleged wrongdoing after the data leak incident.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd announced on Monday, October 28, that the company cleared its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Amarjeet Khanuja, of any alleged wrongdoing after conducting an independent forensic investigation, finding no links between the threat actors and the executive over the data leak incident, according to the company's BSE filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company disclosed that the forensic investigation into allegations of communication between the hacker and the Chief Information Security Officer has now been concluded. The investigation found no link between the hacker and the security officer, according to the statement.

“The forensic investigation has been completed and it concluded that that the alleged communication between the Threat Actor and the CISO was fabricated by the Threat Actor; and there were no links between the CISO and the Incident, and no evidence of any wrongdoing was found," said the company in its exchange filing on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}