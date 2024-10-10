Companies
Star Health data breach: Scope for mammoth scams amid few legal remedies?
Summary
- A data breach at Star Health has compromised personal information of 31 million users, raising concerns about cyber scams. Industry experts warn of long-term damage to consumer trust and enterprise relations, while legal remedies for data theft in India remain inconsistent and slow.
New Delhi: Prominent insurance provider Star Health’s data breach, which came to mainstream spotlight on Wednesday, is likely to have a domino effect on the cyber scams economy—potentially building up to billions of dollars, industry veterans said.
