Star Health Insurance under cyberattack, says operations unaffected even after data leak

Star Health Insurance has been a victim of a targeted malicious cyberattack which resulted in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data, according to the official statement on Wednesday. The company says operations remain unaffected, and services will continue without disruption.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published9 Oct 2024, 09:29 PM IST
Star Health Insurance operations remain unaffected, and all services continue without disruption, said the company.
Star Health Insurance operations remain unaffected, and all services continue without disruption, said the company.(iStockphoto)

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., on Wednesday, October 9, said that the company has been a victim of a targeted malicious cyberattack which resulted in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data, according to the official statement. 

“We acknowledge that we were the victim of a targeted malicious cyberattack, resulting in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data. We make it absolutely clear that our operations remain unaffected, and all services continue without disruption,” said the company in the statement. 

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 09:29 PM IST
