Star Health Insurance under cyberattack, says operations unaffected even after data leak

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., on Wednesday, October 9, said that the company has been a victim of a targeted malicious cyberattack which resulted in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data, according to the official statement.

“We acknowledge that we were the victim of a targeted malicious cyberattack, resulting in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data. We make it absolutely clear that our operations remain unaffected, and all services continue without disruption,” said the company in the statement.