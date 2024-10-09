Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Star Health Insurance under cyberattack, says operations unaffected even after data leak
BREAKING NEWS

Star Health Insurance under cyberattack, says operations unaffected even after data leak

Anubhav Mukherjee

Star Health Insurance has been a victim of a targeted malicious cyberattack which resulted in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data, according to the official statement on Wednesday. The company says operations remain unaffected, and services will continue without disruption.

Star Health Insurance operations remain unaffected, and all services continue without disruption, said the company.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., on Wednesday, October 9, said that the company has been a victim of a targeted malicious cyberattack which resulted in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data, according to the official statement.

“We acknowledge that we were the victim of a targeted malicious cyberattack, resulting in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data. We make it absolutely clear that our operations remain unaffected, and all services continue without disruption," said the company in the statement.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.