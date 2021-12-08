Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Star Health reduces OFS size

Star Health reduces OFS size

Last week, retail investors placed bids for only 1.08 times the shares reserved for them
1 min read . 10:48 PM IST Ravindra Sonavane

  • The IPO will now consist of a Rs2,000 crore fresh issue and an OFS of up to 48.89 million shares

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd has cut its offer for sale (OFS) size to 4,400 crore from 5,249.18 crore after its initial public offering got a weak response.

MUMBAI : Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd has cut its offer for sale (OFS) size to 4,400 crore from 5,249.18 crore after its initial public offering got a weak response.

The fresh issue size has been kept unchanged.

The fresh issue size has been kept unchanged.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Last week, retail investors placed bids for only 1.08 times the shares reserved for them. Non-institutional investors bid for 0.18 times of their quota while institutional investors subscribed 1.03 times.

The total IPO size will now be Rs6,400 crore instead of Rs7,249 crore.

The health insurer’s IPO will now consist of a fresh issue of Rs2,000 crore and an OFS of up to 48.89 million shares instead of 58.32 million shares planned earlier by its existing promoters and shareholders.

Safecrop Investments India LLP will now sell 29.85 million shares and not 30.68 million shares earlier planned. Apis Growth 6 Ltd will sell 4.34 million shares versus 7.68 million earlier, Mio IV Star will sell 3.83 million shares (cut from 4.11 million shares earlier), University of Notre Dame DU LAC will sell 5.63 million shares (7.44 million earlier), Mio Star will sell 2.49 million shares (4.11 million earlier), and ROC Capital will sell 1.4 million shares (2.51 million earlier).

Mint last week reported that the firm will cut its OFS size after struggling to garner demand for all the shares on offer leading to the company settling for a lower amount for capital raised than it intended.

The company sought a valuation of around Rs50,000 crore at the upper end of Rs900 per share.

MINT PREMIUM See All

4 reasons why Sensex surged 1,016 points today

6 Indian Companies Betting Big on Renewable Energy

Dateline 2022: A reality check year for stock valuations

Here is how to save long-term capital gains tax on real ...

The firm will be listing on Friday. According to a dealer, the gray market premium was quoting at a discount of Rs70 from its issue price of 900 a share.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!