Star India FY22 net profit jumps 74% to ₹1421.27 crore, revenue up 38%1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The Walt Disney Company-owned Star India, the country’s leading entertainment network, has posted a 74% increase in its consolidated net profit for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
The Walt Disney Company-owned Star India, the country’s leading entertainment network, has posted a 74% increase in its consolidated net profit for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The company’s profit jumped to ₹1421.27 crore, from ₹815.72 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×