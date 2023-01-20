Star India FY22 net profit jumps 74% to 1421.27 crore, revenue up 38%

Revenue from advertisements rose to Rs. 8,948.35 crore, up from Rs. 5,918.98 crore the previous year. Subscription revenues also increased marginally to Rs. 4,757 crore as compared to Rs. 4,670.95 crore. Licensing of content rights brought the company Rs. 1,769.76 crore versus Rs. 1,160.76 crore last time. Theatrical distribution of films, on the other hand, helped clock in earnings of Rs. 25.64 crore as compared to Rs. 11.21 crore the year before that, when most cinemas were shut due to covid-19 restrictions.