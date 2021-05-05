Star India pledges Rs50 crore for India’s covid-19 relief efforts

NEW DELHI : Media and entertainment conglomerate Star India has pledged financial support of Rs50 crore towards the ongoing covid-19 relief efforts in India. The sum will be utilized to aid relief efforts and towards the procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, and ventilators, along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals, the company said in a statement. This is in addition to Rs28 crore that the company had contributed towards covid-19 relief in 2020.

Walt Disney had acquired Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. in a $71 billion cash and stock deal in June 2018, making Star India, Fox Star Studios, and Hotstar part of Walt Disney.

"We stand in solidarity with all of India in our fight against covid-19. The Walt Disney Company and Star India are humbly contributing Rs50 crore to aid relief efforts. The need of the hour is to provide critical healthcare supplies and equipment to save lives. This is our common fight and our contribution reaffirms our steadfast commitment to India, and builds upon the Rs28 crore that our company contributed towards covid-19 relief in 2020," K. Madhavan, president, the Walt Disney Company India and Star India, said in a statement.

In the endeavour to create awareness around Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), the Star India network has been running an awareness campaign through public service announcements, the company said. It will also continue supporting relief efforts through its Disney Employee Matching Gifts programme, wherein for each employee donation to pre-approved charitable organizations, the company will make a matching contribution.

A number of global companies have announced financial and logistics support to India to fight its covid crisis. Among them are Google, Apple, Walmart, and others. The Indian conglomerates, too, have been pitching in with providing medical oxygen to Indian hospitals and helping them with setting up covid facilities.

In India, Walt Disney owns the Star network of TV channels, movie production arm Fox Star Studios, and video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, among other units.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.