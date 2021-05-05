Star India pledges Rs50 crore for India’s covid-19 relief efforts

"We stand in solidarity with all of India in our fight against covid-19. The Walt Disney Company and Star India are humbly contributing Rs50 crore to aid relief efforts. The need of the hour is to provide critical healthcare supplies and equipment to save lives. This is our common fight and our contribution reaffirms our steadfast commitment to India, and builds upon the Rs28 crore that our company contributed towards covid-19 relief in 2020," K. Madhavan, president, the Walt Disney Company India and Star India, said in a statement.