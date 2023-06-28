Star power brightens beauty care business

When singer Rihanna paused during her Super Bowl halftime act in February to re-apply makeup, it was no mistake. It was a plug of Fenty Beauty, her popular cosmetic brand. Around the same time, when Deepika Padukone, still enjoying Pathaan’s grand success, got Shah Rukh Khan to indulge in a skin care routine, it was a promotion of a new product from her brand 82°E. Both instances racked up internet eyeballs as celebrity power became a marketing tool.

More and more celebrities are launching their own brands—often eponymous—in the rising beauty and personal care (BPC) segment. Before Padukone, Katrina Kaif had already started Kay Beauty in partnership with Nykaa. From Sonakshi Sinha to Masaba Gupta, several celebs, women in particular, now have similar brands.

View Full Image Mint

Fenty Beauty’s success made Rihanna (Fenty is her surname) a billionaire. Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics have also tasted success. Indian celebrities, who earlier found side business in brand endorsements and sports teams, are now betting on BPC brands, using social media presence.

“With high smartphone penetration and internet consumption, many individuals end up consuming a lot of content which also influences their lifestyle or the products they consume," said Prayag Mohanty, principal at Fireside Ventures, which invests in consumer brands. “They value authenticity and individuality and have built a stronger affinity for such influencers/celebrities over brands."

A growing market

India’s BPC market is worth around $20 billion, largely led by bath and hair care. Nykaa’s stellar public listing and a unicorn status for other brands in recent years have added optimism. The pandemic also increased focus on wellness and personal care.

According toYouGov, about one in five Indian consumers used cosmetic products more during the pandemic. (This reminds one of the ‘lipstick index’ coined by cosmetics baron Leonard Lauder, who proposed that people buy affordable luxury items such as lipstick during downturns. The index’s use as an economic indicator is suspect, but it led to spin-offs such as a nail polish index and mascara index.)

The industry is still nascent in India, with per capita spending of just $11 a year. The coming years could see a structural change from favourable demographics, rising affluence, a rise in women’s workforce participation, and social media influence, according to Nomura. The industry is estimated variously to grow at an average annual pace of 4.2%-10.8% over the next five years.

For women, by women

Although aimed mainly at women, the industry has traditionally been run by male-led conglomerates. A February 2022reportby MBS Group said that men hold over 65% of executive committee seats in the industry globally. LedBetter, a women’s leadership tracker, found a similar trend for top beauty companies.

Women have found their space through startups. In India, new companies such as Nykaa, Sugar Cosmetics, and Mamaearth have women at the helm, even as big ones struggle for diversity. Data compiled as part of anearlier Plain Facts analysisshowed that 24% of women contenders on Shark Tank India pitched startups on beauty and fashion, second only to food (27%).

View Full Image Mint

However, the phenomenon also puts a spotlight on how the traditional idea of beauty puts an undue burden on women —and how social media has exploited more than challenged it. Around 62% respondents to abeauty spending surveyby Real Research Media in over 100 countries last August felt social media largely contributed to setting beauty standards. While other genders are also embracing makeup, surveys show women spend more money and time on grooming—at odds with less pay they get and more unpaid domestic work they undertake.

Fenty Beauty became popular for budget-friendly products for diverse skin types. Kaif’s Kay Beauty also offers mid-range products, while Padukone’s have faced criticism for high prices. But clearly, the industry is benefiting from growing social media influence. Apart from a massive business platform, celebs also have a chance to use star power to define new-age social norms that test biases and stereotypes.