Star power brightens beauty care business

Star power brightens beauty care business3 min read 28 Jun 2023, 11:44 PM IST
India’s beauty and personal care industry is at an early stage, with per capita spending of just $11 a year, compared to $250-300 in advanced economies. But the entry of celebrities into the field is sparking newfound interest and expansion, driven by social media.
When singer Rihanna paused during her Super Bowl halftime act in February to re-apply makeup, it was no mistake. It was a plug of Fenty Beauty, her popular cosmetic brand. Around the same time, when Deepika Padukone, still enjoying Pathaan’s grand success, got Shah Rukh Khan to indulge in a skin care routine, it was a promotion of a new product from her brand 82°E. Both instances racked up internet eyeballs as celebrity power became a marketing tool.
