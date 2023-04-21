Star Sports signs Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador

Star Sports signs Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador1 min read . 05:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Walt Disney Company-owned Star Sports has signed cricketer Rishabh Pant as its latest brand ambassador. The company said it also has other cricketers as its ‘Believe Ambassadors’ like Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer.
Star Sportssaid it only had two ambassadors in 2017. Cricketer Virat Kohli is also part of this association. The ambassadors will represent different parts of the country as well as different IPL Teams, the broadcaster said.
Rishabh Pant said, “Cricket has the power to bring joy, enrich lives and teach youngsters the right life lessons. Through this association, I would like to inspire young Indians to believe that no matter where you come from, you can achieve your dreams through hard work."
Sanjog Gupta, head of sports at the broadcast firm, said, “We see each of these associations as an investment in the future of the sport. We always select cricketers based on their potential to be ‘icons’ as well as proponents of our philosophy."
Earlier today competitor Viacom18-owned JioCinema also signed Rohit Sharma, captain of the men’s cricket India, as its brand ambassador. The Reliance Industries-controlled broadcast network outbid rival Disney Star to pick up the five-year digital rights of the league with a bid amount of ₹23,757.5 crore, while the latter retained TV rights for ₹23,575 crore.