Starbucks appoints new Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 06:30 AM IST
Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1, after replacing Howard Schultz who will continue as interim chief until April 2023.
The coffee giant Starbucks on Thursday informed that the company has appointed its new Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer, Laxman Narasimhan. He will join Starbucks on October 1, after replacing Howard Schultz who will continue as interim chief until April 2023, according to news agency ANI.