Starbucks’s new boss gets an unusual perk: remote work
Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Aug 2024, 03:14 PM IST
SummaryBrian Niccol will be able to live in his home in Southern California and commute to Starbucks’s head office on a corporate jet.
To woo its new CEO, Starbucks offered a $10 million cash signing bonus and millions more in stock-based compensation. The coffee giant also didn’t insist that he move to the company headquarters in Seattle.
