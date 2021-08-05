NEW DELHI: Coffee chain Tata Starbucks on Thursday announced setting up shop in Rajasthan with two new outlets in Jaipur as it continues to expand in the country.

With this, Starbucks, a joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd, now has 224 stores in the country.

In a recent interview with Mint, Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., had said the coffee chain will actively expand despite covid-related setback experienced by the eating-out industry. Starbucks is present in 19 cities in the country.

“Opening our doors in Rajasthan is a great moment of pride for us at Tata Starbucks. Rajasthan is known for its warmth and hospitality and our goal is to create a welcoming Third Place experience for Jaipur’s discerning customers and vibrant communities, providing them a signature Starbucks Experience," Dash said.

The two outlets have opened up in C- scheme and Malviya Nagar.

Starbucks stores across the country have re-opened for dine-in and takeaways in line with guidelines issued for the respective cities, the coffee chain said in a statement to the press.

Tata Starbucks has also introduced contactless order and payment methods, such as mobile order and pay through the Starbucks India mobile application.

