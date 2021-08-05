Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Starbucks enters Rajasthan with two stores in Jaipur

Starbucks enters Rajasthan with two stores in Jaipur

Premium
Starbucks sets up shop in Rajasthan.
1 min read . 12:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Starbucks stores across India have re-opened for dine-in and takeaways in line with guidelines issued for the respective cities, the coffee chain said in a statement to the press

NEW DELHI: Coffee chain Tata Starbucks on Thursday announced setting up shop in Rajasthan with two new outlets in Jaipur as it continues to expand in the country.

NEW DELHI: Coffee chain Tata Starbucks on Thursday announced setting up shop in Rajasthan with two new outlets in Jaipur as it continues to expand in the country.

With this, Starbucks, a joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd, now has 224 stores in the country.

With this, Starbucks, a joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd, now has 224 stores in the country.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In a recent interview with Mint, Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., had said the coffee chain will actively expand despite covid-related setback experienced by the eating-out industry. Starbucks is present in 19 cities in the country.

“Opening our doors in Rajasthan is a great moment of pride for us at Tata Starbucks. Rajasthan is known for its warmth and hospitality and our goal is to create a welcoming Third Place experience for Jaipur’s discerning customers and vibrant communities, providing them a signature Starbucks Experience," Dash said.

The two outlets have opened up in C- scheme and Malviya Nagar.

Starbucks stores across the country have re-opened for dine-in and takeaways in line with guidelines issued for the respective cities, the coffee chain said in a statement to the press.

Tata Starbucks has also introduced contactless order and payment methods, such as mobile order and pay through the Starbucks India mobile application.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India’s gender gap in vaccination coverage narrowed in July

Premium

Sensex opens flat; metal and realty stocks under pressure

Premium

HCL pips Cognizant to become the fourth-largest IT comp ...

Premium

What does turnover ratio say about mutual funds?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!