Starbucks India revenue up 12% in FY24, loss widens to ₹81 crore
The coffee chain opened the highest number of stores in India in FY24 since it entered the market through a joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Limited in October 2012.
Mumbai: Tata Starbucks Private Limited, the joint venture of Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) and American coffee chain Starbucks, saw its losses widen to ₹81 crore and revenue from operations grow 12% in fiscal year 2024, according to TCPL's annual report released on Thursday. In fiscal year 2023 the coffee chain had reported a loss of ₹23.9 crore. Tata Consumer Products invested ₹25 crore in Tata Starbucks Private Limited in FY24.