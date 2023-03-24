Starbucks' new CEO Narasimhan plans to work in company's stores monthly

Starbucks' new CEO Narasimhan plans to work in company's stores monthly4 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:53 AM IST
WASHINGTON : Starbucks' new CEO Laxman Narasimhan says he plans to work a half-day shift once a month in one of the company's stores in an effort to stay close to its culture and customers.
