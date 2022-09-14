Starbucks plans 3,000 new China stores despite sinking sales from covid policies

A major challenge for the company’s China plans is whether the country’s aggressive Covid policies linger longer than expected. Recent weeks have seen new stay-at-home orders for residents of large cities such as Chengdu, which has a population of more than 21 million, and the provincial capital of Guiyang following new outbreaks. Beijing has indicated little appetite for relaxing its “dynamic zero-Covid" policy of aggressively squelching outbreaks as they emerge.