Starbucks Corp. posted sales that beat estimates as US and China transactions increased. But that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors following a 15% run-up in the stock price this year.

Shares further slid after Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan, who took over March 20 from longtime leader Howard Schultz, said the coffee chain is reaffirming its guidance for the full year. Wall Street had been hoping for a boost amid the strong quarterly performance.

Comparable sales rose 11% in the quarter ended April 2, while analysts had projected a 7.3% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Sales by that measure also surpassed estimates in both key growth markets of the US and China.

The results underscore consumers’ resilience as they continue paying higher menu prices for discretionary items like oatmilk lattes. They also further reinforce that dining out is back: Last week, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and McDonald’s Corp. also posted sales that topped Wall Street expectations.

Starbucks said transactions grew 6% in the US and also rose in China. Traffic in US, company-operated stores also surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the quarter during the busiest parts of the day, executives said.

The shares slumped 5.2% at 5:45 p.m. in late trading in New York. Their year-to-date gain is more than double that of the S&P 500 Index.

Operating margin was 14.3%, surpassing the average estimate from analysts. In North America, profitability was helped by higher prices and the lapping of pandemic-related pay a year earlier, among other factors.