Starbucks suspends buybacks to invest in operations as Schultz returns

Mr. Schultz is returning to run the coffee chain he built over several decades after Kevin Johnson, who had served Starbucks’s CEO since 2017, in March announced his intention to step down. Mr. Schultz said he would focus on reinvigorating Starbucks as the chain navigates rising costs and a broadening unionization push among U.S. baristas, while the company plans to build thousands of new cafes around the world in the coming years.

